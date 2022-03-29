Former WWE Champion Returns on WWE Raw, Gets a Match at WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley returned from injury on this week’s Monday Night Raw and quickly set up a match between himself and Omos at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. “The All Mighty” became a two-time WWE Champion back at the Royal Rumble, defeating Brock Lesnar thanks to some heavy interference from Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Lashley suffered an injury during that match and was written off TV a month later by suffering a storyline concussion during an Elimination Chamber match (while he was still in his pod waiting to enter the match).

Meanwhile, Omos had spent the last few weeks trying to find a worthy opponent for WrestleMania, mowing down the likes of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. On this week’s Raw he beat The Viking Raiders in a handicap match, then claimed in an interview that there was no man in WWE who could challenge him. Lashley then arrived and after a brief confrontation managed to knock the big man off his feet. The pair then pointed to the WrestleMania sign, setting up the match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was one of the greatest moments, I mean, beating Brock Lesnar, like we talked about earlier this week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career, and going out to the main thing that I wanted to do, and you know, as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had,” Lashley told Ariel Helwani after defeating Lesnar at the Rumble. “Everybody knows Brock’s gonna throw you a lot, he’s gonna try to hit the F-5. He’s gonna try to beat you up. He’s gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

“The first time when he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. I had to check myself. It was one of those like self-checks,” he added. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good. I’m good.’ Because that’s ultimately what you want. You don’t want to just beat somebody without taking what they had. Because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything that he had and after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions that I had about Brock were answered in that match.”