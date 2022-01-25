The Dallas Morning News confirmed on Monday that WWE was planning on running a WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony and the next NXT pay-per-view, NXT Stand & Deliver, as part of WrestleMania 38 week in Dallas this coming April. The dates for the additional events were not confirmed in the announcement, but PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson followed on Tuesday with a report claiming the initial plan is for Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 38 Night One to both take place on April 2.

The idea, and Johnson notes plans could easily change between now and then, is for NXT’s show to be an afternoon matinee from Noon to 3 p.m. Eastern, followed by WrestleMania later in the day. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (outside of Dallas) will host WrestleMania, but there has been no announcement regarding where the NXT show will take place. Last year’s Stand & Deliver, which was still under the NXT TakeOver brand at the time, was held on April 7-8 at the Capitol Wrestling Center days before WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. WWE has since dropped the TakeOver label from NXT events following the NXT 2.0 reboot in September. The Black & Yellow Brand hasn’t run an event outside of Florida since NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020.

As for WrestleMania 38, the big rumored main event continues to be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Both men currently hold WWE’s two world championships and one is likely set to drop their title this weekend at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in St. Louis. Check out the lineup for the show below: