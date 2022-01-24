WWE Announces WrestleMania 38 Events for Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Hall of Fame

WWE is planning to put on the biggest week in WrestleMania history for the city of Dallas. The lead-up to WrestleMania 38 will contain a bevy of events in the Dallas area, including WWE Monday Night RAW, WWE SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Superstore Axxess. All of these events will continue to build to the two-night Grandest Stage of Them All, with more information and location dates scheduled to be announced at a later date. What we do know is WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2 and 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

A tweet from the official WWE Twitter account reads: “As first reported by @dallasnews, the most stupendous week in @WrestleMania history is coming to Dallas featuring two nights of #WrestleMania 38, #WWERaw, #SmackDown, #WWENXT Stand & Deliver, Hall of Fame, and Superstore Axxess.”

This will be the third year in a row that WrestleMania will be split into two nights. The first year came when WrestleMania took place at the WWE Performance Center without fans due to the pandemic. Last year fans were back in attendance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, and was also the first WrestleMania event to only be available on Peacock for U.S. fans. The main event of Night 1 saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship, with a Night 2 main event of Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

The Road to WrestleMania marches on this Saturday with the Royal Rumble. There will once again be a Men’s and Women’s Rumble, with the women’s field filled with some big-time names from WWE’s past, such as Mickie James, Nikki and Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Summer Rae.

The entire Royal Rumble card can be found below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

