WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Have a Plan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 Right Now

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 event is a little over two months away and one of the biggest questions coming out of Saturday’s Royal Rumble event is what will happen to the WWE Championship. The title has already changed hands twice since the start of the year, first at Day 1 when Brock Lesnar was made a last-minute addition to a multi-man match for the title after Roman Reigns caught COVID-19 and again at the Rumble when Reigns and Paul Heyman (betraying Lesnar in the process) helped Bobby Lashley pin Lesnar.

“The Beast” then turned around and won the Men’s Royal Rumble as a surprise No. 30 entrant. All signs point to him challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship. @WrestleVotes took to Twitter shortly after Lesnar won and indicated WWE doesn’t quite have a plan for Lashley or the WWE title at this point.

Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 30, 2022

A quick glance at the Raw roster shows there’s not an obvious opponent for Lashley. Big E has seemingly been moved back over to SmackDown to reunite with the rest of The New Day, Rollins was cheated out of his Universal Championship match with Reigns at the start of the show, Owens has been playing somewhat of a tweener role while assisting Rollins and Lashley himself has dropped a lot of the heelish tendencies from his first WWE Championship run (particularly in how he interacts with the fans). A lot of the uncertainty surrounding those three characters could be cleared up as early as this week’s edition of Raw, but it’s also possible that Rollins keeps his program with Reigns rolling through February’s Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think should be challenging Lashley at WrestleMania 38? Should the title change hands yet again between now and then? Check out the full results from last night’s Rumble and let us know down in the comments!