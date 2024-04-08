WWE WrestleMania 40: Bayley Defeats Iyo Sky to Become New Women's Champion

What started as the uniting of a powerhouse faction at SummerSlam has become something altogether different for Bayley, who finds herself out of the group she brought together. Instead, she is facing the superstar she helped gain Championship gold in Iyo Sky for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania. There's a lot of bad blood between the two, and it all came out in the ring, with a host of near falls and close calls. Sky came close to taking down the challenger, but Bayley couldn't be stopped, and it was the Role Model who took down her former friend and became the new Women's Champion!

Bayley and Sky locked up and Bayley kept Sky off her feet. Then they ended up outside the ring in a brawl, and Bayley lost much of that exchange before being tossed in the ring. Bayley caught Sky with a strike to the face and then knocked her down after diving through the ropes. Bayley stayed in control, sliding and kicking Sky away from the ring. Bayley went for a sliding kick but missed, and Sky took advantage, slamming her leg into the post and then stretching her leg out quite a bit.

Sky then shifted focus to the knee, hitting a vicious dragon screw on the hurt right leg. Sky then slammed Bayley down and continued to follow her around the ring, but Bayley threw Sky over the barricade. Sky then leapt up for a dive from the barricade at Bayley but got slammed to the floor instead.

Bayley connected with a kick to Sky's head and then hit a side slam into a cover, but Sky kicked out. Sky knocked Bayley off the turnbuckle, and she got herself caught up in the ropes. Sky then hit a dropkick that sent Bayley reeling, with Bayley ultimately landing on the floor.

Another missile dropkick followed and then a cover, but Bayley kicked out of the pin attempt. Bayley countered a move and hit a Sunset Flip into the turnbuckle, and then went for the cover, but Sky kicked out. Sky then hit a German suplex and followed it with another one back to back into a pin. Bayley then got Sky right where she wanted her in the center of the ring, but Sky caught Bayley's elbow drop and locked in the crossfire submission. Bayley got her on her shoulders to break the hold, but Sky would lock it back in.

Bayley crawled to the bottom rope and then fought her way out of the hold with back elbows to Sky. Bayley hit a Bayley to Bell for the 2 count, and then both superstars exchanged hard strikes in the center of the ring. Sky went for another move but Bayley kicked out. Then Sky went up top and hit the moonsault, but Bayley got her shoulder up at the last minute.

Sky stomped on Bayley and then hit the moonsault, but went up again to hit another one. She missed that one and that allowed Bayley to slam Sky down, only for Sky to counter. Bayley clotheslined Sky and got to her feet, bringing her down with a suplex before going up top. Bayley hit the big elbow and then hit the rose plant. That was enough for the pin, and Bayley is your new Women's Champion.

WrestleMania 40 Night 2:



Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Damian Priest Cash-In)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Bayley (C) def. Iyo Sky (C)

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

LA Knight def. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament

