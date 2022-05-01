WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Betting Odds

✖

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash 2022 marks the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 38. And while the show has a few rematches from last month's two-night event, a few new storylines have popped up to fill out the card. One of the show's headliners was originally going to be a tag match between The Usos and RK-Bro to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag team championships, but that was later scrapped in favor of a six-man tag match involving The Bloodline, RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre with no titles on the line. Outside of Survivor Series, this show will be the first time no world title gets defended since Elimination Chamber 2020, the last pay-per-view before the COVID-19 pandemic took full effect.

As for the rematches, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will clash over the SmackDown Women's Championship again — this time via an I Quit Match — and, Bobby Lashley and Omos will wrestle with MVP having switched sides and Cody Rhodes will once again take on Seth Rollins. "The American Nightmare" picked up a clean win over "The Visionary" in his WWE return match, but Rollins has insisted he'd win if he had time to prepare.

How to Watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Date: May 8, 2022

May 8, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location:

Stream: Peacock

Rhodes has spoken multiple times about his decision to leave AEW and return to WWE. He's also talked about his main goal now that he's back — win the WWE Championship that his father never truly got to hold during his legendary career.

"...When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [deals with]," Rhodes said on The Bump days after his return. "But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said 'Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me' and whether they're supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him. That's what, you want to know a term that is really overused in what we do, is over.

"...He has truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and [The Usos]," Rhodes added. "I don't want to use this word because I don't want to sound like... he's an intimidating presence. I just look forward to obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely the match that exists out there. But before the matches, you've got to cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Full Card