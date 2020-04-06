WWE WrestleMania: John Cena Returns To His Old Characters

If there was an Emmy Awards for pro wrestling production, Sunday night’s Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 would have stood a good chance at winning. The match used all kinds of archival footage and nostalgia call-backs, including the old blue WWE steel cage, the Saturday Night’s Main Event original intro, and countless others. What it also included was John Cena reliving some of the original aspects (and stylings) of his career.

Cena came out to the ring at one point wearing his original ring gear that he wore the night he challenged Kurt Angle on SmackDown following Vince McMahon’s famous “Ruthless Aggression” promo. The segment at WrestleMania turned into a bit of joke, with Cena screaming “ruthless aggression” and failing to connect with a right hand on Wyatt.

Later, Cena revisisted his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick (just as he did at last year’s WrestleMania) as the old theme played and Cena donned an MLB hat and throwback Babe Ruth jersey.

It didn't end there. We also had the return of WCW Monday Nitro, Cena in an nWo shirt, and all kinds of other wacky nostalgic throwbacks.