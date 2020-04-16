Wrestlers React to WWE’s Wave of Releases

WWE announced on Wednesday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial damage it had caused the promotion, numerous wrestlers, announcers, backstage producers and referees would be released from the company. As of this writing that number has surpassed 10 active wrestlers, along with numerous backstage producers that have either been (reportedly) furloughed or outright fired. Since the announcements started rolling in some of the fired wrestlers have taken to Twitter with their reactions to the news, while other wrestlers have offered their condolences on the awful situation.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Rusev

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Drake Maverick

Zack Ryder

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 15, 2020

Kurt Angle

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Bayley

Heath Slater

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

Finlay

To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD) — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

Curt Hawkins

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

Shane Helms

Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020

Lio Rush

Dolph Ziggler

awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

Ricochet

This is sad, man. 😔 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 15, 2020

Ember Moon

Ali

Lift up the fallen. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 15, 2020

Alexa Bliss

Very hard day for the WWE family 💔 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2020

Bella Twins

Today has been a sad and tough day so far for the whole WWE family. Please send a lot of love and light our way. We all need it. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 15, 2020

Mike Bennett

No Way Jose