More Details on Xavier Woods Not Making Content for UpUpDownDown

With UpUpDownDown not releasing any full-length videos in nearly a month, Fightful Select dropped a new report on Tuesday stating that the members of the popular YouTube gaming channel were standing in solidarity with WWE star Xavier Woods, who many believe is currently in a bad deal with WWE regarding the channel. In a follow-up report later that evening, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Woods is receiving “little to no additional money” for the YouTube channel or his hosting role with G4 because of the downside guarantee in his contract.

Despite growing the channel to 2.27 million subscribers in roughly six years, Woods has “not seen an extra dime” from the channel, prompting him to hold out on making any more videos until a new deal is made. Sapp also noted that the holdout has not affected Woods’ booking in the company, which recently saw him win the King of the Ring tournament.

“I already thought I felt everything, you know? Like almost 20 years in wrestling and this is like the only real thing, this and Tag Team stuff, I love tag team wrestling, but this is like the only singles accolade that I ever cared about. Titles are cool, even like that white leather IC title is so dope, but like i only care about this,” Woods said in an emotional backstage promo after winning the finals against Finn Balor at Crown Jewel. “Like you know you can do something and you know that it’s possible but there’s something in your head that says this will never happen, this is a pipe dream,” Woods said. “Like you’ve done well enough, you know. Be happy with what you have you know. I guess I never actually like really believed this would ever really happen for me, so…”

Woods has yet to comment on the reports on social media, though he’s still producing some content for WWE’s main channel. The latest ad for the Superstar Gaming Series dropped on Wednesday morning, heavily featuring Woods and other UpUpDownDown contributors like Samoa Joe. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.