Watch: WWE’s YouTube Channel Debates WrestleMania 35 Main Event

WWE’s YouTube channel released the latest episode of their ongoing “Head to Head” series on Sunday, where two WWE.com editors debated over which match should be the main event of WrestleMania 35 — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins or Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. The two were split on the decision despite the fact that the women’s match won in a landslide in a fan poll with 80 percent of the vote and that both Rousey and Lynch have claimed on WWE television that the match would be the main event.

Surprisingly, both editors made no argument about the fact that main event is last match of the night, despite various WWE personalities stating in the past that multiple matches can be “main events” throughout a show. The bulk of the argument for the Rollins vs. Lesnar match was that “The Architect” had been on a multi-year comeback since winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 only to get injured and have to reinvent himself as a babyface and climb his way back up the ranks before getting another crack at Lesnar. The counterpoint was that Lynch had done virtually the same thing in a similar time frame, reinventing herself as “The Man” and becoming one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster over the past year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video then argued that the Universal Championship is the top championship on the company’s No. 1 show, but that was quickly countered with the fact that Women’s Division has broken through every glass ceiling in the company —from Royal Rumble matches to Money in the Bank matches to having their own pay-per-view — and all that was left was having a women’s match be the main event of the biggest show of the year.

Like with most things in the WWE, the final decision over which match will be the main event will fall to Vince McMahon. WWE hasn’t officially announced which match will go on last as of yet, but backstage reports from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer in recent months have indicated the decision is still up in the air.

As of Sunday, WrestleMania 35 has 10 matches officially booked for the April 7 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

