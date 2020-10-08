WWE's Zelina Vega Picks Which Character She'd Play in a Mortal Kombat Movie

✖

Between her cosplaying and her Twitch stream, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has made it no secret that she loves classic fighting game franchises like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. So when asked in a recent ComicBook interview which fighting game character she'd love to play in a movie, the Monday Night Raw star didn't hesitate to answer — Jade from Mortal Kombat.

"Oh my God. It'd be Jade from Mortal Kombat. A million times over, it'd be Jade," Vega said. "And a few reasons, but more so because she was the first one that I wanted to see. When I was playing Mortal Kombat, even just going back to Mortal Kombat 3, I was like, 'I love this game. I really love this.' I think 3 was one that was particularly a favorite because I really liked it, but I was never good at Mortal Kombat II."

I think this is a perfect reel for my audition tape for the role as #Jade in the next @MortalKombat ;) 🐍 @NetherRealm #ZVArmy #LaMuñeca pic.twitter.com/SglmXCWvLT — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 26, 2019

"I really, really loved it. And when I got introduced to Jade, I'm like, 'Man, this one I can do,' especially because she looked like me, so I was like, 'I want to do this.' And then more and more, as I started experimenting with cosplay, I want to do Jade right," she continued. "And I think it was when I was still in NXT, I did a Jade cosplay and it blew up and I was like, "Wow, that's amazing." And I actually have met Ed Boon in Jade cosplay. So I was like, 'If I ever get the opportunity, it would be Jade.'"

So excited the new #MortalKombat11 is coming out! I don’t know about you guys but I miss JADE! Anyone y’all looking forward to seeing? Hey @noobde not sure if you’ve seen @UpUpDwnDwn but I’m really good at accents and am available to voice a new #MK character 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/a0327rNC1z — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 12, 2018

Jade made her debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise as a secret character in Mortal Kombat II, then began repeatedly appearing as a character beginning with Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. Irina Pantaeva was the first actress to portray her in live-action in the 1997 film Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

As of now, the character has not been officially cast in the upcoming 2021 reboot. Do you think Vega should take on the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!