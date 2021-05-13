Fired WWE Superstar Reportedly Returning to the Company Soon

✖

It's been a full six months since WWE suddenly released Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad Budgen) from her WWE contract. But, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Vega is on her way back to the promotion. Vega was spotted at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday and a source told Sapp "the working plan is for her to return to the company." Vega had doubled as both a wrestler and a manager in 2020 and had become a staple of Monday Night Raw alongside Andrade (also released) and Angel Garza.

However, she was also vocally against WWE's new policy regarding wrestlers using third-party platforms such as Cameo and Twitch. She launched a cosplay OnlyFans account last year, and her release came shortly after that.

Let’s give them something to talk about. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 12, 2021

"I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say 'this is for you dad' if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn't have done it without your support," she tweeted when the release was first made public.

"If I go down as someone who stood up for themselves, then so be it. I'm so thankful. I'm not angry. I'm just heartbroken 'cuz doing this, being a wrestler, is all I ever wanted to do," Vega said in a Twitch stream hours after the release.

In an interview with ComicBook two months before her release, Vega discussed her desire to keep playing both roles as wrestler and manager.

"And as far as being a manager goes, it's something that I truly love," she said. "I don't think I'll ever be completely done with anything. A lot of people asked me, 'Are you done being a wrestler?' when I was becoming a manager. I don't think I'll ever be done with either one. It depends on what the goal is at the time."

Vega's reported return also coincides with her husband Aleister Black's recent return to WWE television. The former NXT Champion had been absent from WWE television since the Draft but recently popped back up on SmackDown with a pair of vignettes that indicated he's taking on a new persona.

What do you think of Vega's return?