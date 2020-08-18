Zelina Vega Revealed to Be Montez Ford's Poisoner on WWE Raw

Several weeks back Montez Ford collapsed during a match on Monday Night Raw, and it was later revealed that the reigning Raw Tag Team Champion had been poisoned. Ford's wife Bianca Belair immediately accused Zelina Vega, Andrade and Angel Garza of being responsible, given that they're challenging for the Raw tag titles at SummerSlam. Belair went so far as to jump Vega during one of her Twitch streams, then beat her in a singles match last week. Vega continued to claim her innocence, but things took another turn this week.

Samoa Joe explained at commentary that because of Retribution's attacks, WWE had been going over hours of security footage from throughout the PC. After a match between Garza and Ivar, Dawkins played a video backstage that showed Vega clearly pouring a substance into Ford's Red Solo Cup.

Dawkins started getting angry at the trio, and Ford suddenly ran in from off-screen to start chase the three heels away.

Check out the full card for Sunday's SummerSlam event below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.