WWE’s Bayley Calls Out Nia Jax for “Reckless” Style and 2017 Injury on SmackDown

Bayley is the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, but she will face another major challenge in Nia Jax, who won the chance to challenge for the Championship by winning the Queen of the Ring. Jax will face Bayley at SummerSlam, and tonight’s WWE SmackDown was a reminder that this is far from the first time they’ve tussled in the ring. In fact, the bad blood only rose after tonight’s promo from Bayley, as she called out Jax for not having changed in the past 10 years, and then pointed to their match at SummerSlam that resulted in an injury that Bayley says changed the trajectory of her career. That didn’t go well with Jax, and she stormed off the set.

Old Wounds

Jax started out by calling Bayley an old sick dog and saying she was going to put her out of her misery. Because at SummerSlam I’m going to beat her. I’m going to take her title, and I’m going to put her down like an old sick dog. I’m going to put her out of my misery,” Jax said.

Bayley then told Jax she hadn’t remotely changed in the time they’ve known each other, and then highlighted their last match at SummerSlam, taking a shot at Jax that clearly hit a nerve. “You haven’t changed in these 10 years that we’ve known each other. You’re the same heartless woman you were since day one. You’ve got the same big mouth, and you just walk around like you own the place,” Bayley said.

“You’re the same Nia that in 2017 took me out of my SummerSlam match. Yeah, we’re going to go there and I’m going to finish what I’m saying. You took me out of my SummerSlam match and that changed the trajectory of my whole career. But you didn’t hurt me because you’re so big, and you’re so much stronger than me, or that you’re so vicious. You hurt me because you’re big, you’re clumsy, and you’re reckless,” Bayley said.

Jax said, “I’m pretty content being your Queen of the Ring. I am the queen of this division. I’m on top. I’m coming for that Title because I get to take it off of you.” Bayley crushed those hopes though, saying, “Alright Nia, well, I have some bad news for you, okay? And I don’t want you to listen to what all these people are saying. You know, that you’re so much bigger and you’re going to mop the floor with me, no. I want you to look at me right now and if you’re telling me you’ve changed so much since 2017, then believe me that I have to okay, and I’m walking into SummerSlam with this WWE Women’s Championship, and I’m walking out of SummerSlam with this Women’s Championship, and there’s not a damn thing you can do to stop me.”

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 3rd.

