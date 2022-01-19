WWE’s Becky Lynch Joining Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions series has already delivered some memorable interviews and conversations, and now it’s Big Time Becks’ turn in the spotlight. WWE revealed today that the first Broken Skull Sessions episode of 2022 will feature Becky Lynch as the guest, and it will air on Peacock on Friday, January 28th, which will be the day before the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Saturday night. It’s the perfect way to kick off Royal Rumble weekend, which will also see Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship, and you can check out the official post below.

WWE posted a photo of Austin and Lynch at the desk with the caption “The first #BrokenSkullSessions of 2022 comes your way Friday, 1/28 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else, and it’s BIG TIME. @steveaustinBSR @BeckyLynchWWE”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch will take on Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship, but there are many who are looking at the Royal Rumble match as an opportunity to take that tiel for themselves. Whoever wins the match can pick their opponent for WrestleMania, and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and many more would love to use that opportunity to select a match with Lynch or Doudrop, whoever comes out with the title around their waist.

We’ll have to wait and see if Lynch can extend her reign further, but in the meantime, here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

What do you want to see next for Lynch?? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!