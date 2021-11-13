WWE’s Beth Phoenix Reveals She Pitched Being Brock Lesnar’s Sister

We’ve heard of a number of interesting pitches made by WWE superstars over the years, but Beth Phoenix’s latest pitch revelation might be one of the best ones yet. Phoenix revealed on Twitter that during one of her first jobs with WWE as an extra, she pitched a storyline to Michael Hayes. That storyline was quite detailed, and it had WWE bringing her in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. Now, we know that never ended up happening, but it is an interesting what-if style tale. Since then Phoenix has gone on to have a Hall of Fame career in WWE and Lesnar has had a great one as well, so neither of them ended up needing that particular storyline.

Phoenix wrote “Fun Fact: At one of my first gigs as a @WWE extraI pitched a detailed storyline to Michael Hayes to be brought in as Brock Lesnar’s sister. I had ZERO CHILL.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheBethPhoenix/status/1458868481651355648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1458868481651355648|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/beth-phoenix-pitched-entering-wwe-brock-lesnar-s-sister

In addition to jumping into the ring every so often, Phoenix has become a part of NXT’s commentary team, helping to usher in the NXT 2.0 era. In a recent appearance on The Bump, Phoenix was asked about the rebrand and relaunch, and so far she’s loving it.

“Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings,” Phoenix said. “The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change. ‘Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love?’ But that’s not the case at all. We’re leveling up as a brand.

“We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed,” Phoenix said.

Hopefully, we’ll see Phoenix jump back into the ring down the line, but in the meantime, it’s great to see and hear her on NXT commentary every week, because she’s been knocking it out of the park.

What do you think of Phoenix’s pitch? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling Inc