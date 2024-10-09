WWE's Bianca Belair Puts on a Show in NXT Return, Women's Tag Titles Match Official

WWE NXT held court in St. Louis for tonight's second episode of the CW era, and the first match of the night featured a big time trio and an anticipated return. After coming to Kelani Jordan's rescue last week, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill returned for tonight's episode to take on Fatal Influence, and while everyone impressed during the match, it was a special homecoming for Belair, who put on an absolute show throughout. Belair, Cargill, and Jordan would get the win as well, making Belair's return a home run across the board. A later segment would then reveal a new challenger for Belair and Cargill's WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and it would be Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson up to bat next.

A Warm Welcome

bianca belair wrestling on an NXT show>> #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5U4902bOuO — Vinay Uteriya (@VinayUteriya11) October 9, 2024

Jordan started things off against Fallon Henley, and Henley quickly trapped Jordan in Fatal Influence's corner. Jazmyn Nyx tagged in and threw Jordan around a bit before Jordan hit a dropkick, and then Cargill and Belair did the same, with all three superstars hitting vertical suplexes on the opposition.



Jordan and Nyx were the active stars afterward and then Jordan almost got a near fall before Belair tagged in, making her in-ring NXT return. Belair did some impressive squats with Nyx and then knocked Henley to the mat. Belair did some taunting and then speared Henley in the corner before delivering 12 big strikes to the back of the head. Jayne tried to intervene by pulling the braid but Belair showed her why that's always a bad idea, knocking her back to the mat.



Belair hit the big splash for a 2 count on Henley, and then Cargill tagged in. They slammed down Henley with authority and then Jordan tagged back in, with Cargill picking her up in the air and throwing her down into a combo slam for a near fall. Henley was able to get to her feet and Nyx tagged in, hitting a running bulldog on Jordan. Henley threw Jordan to the outside and Jayne took advantage of the distraction by her teammates, slamming Jordan onto the floor.

Cargill On A Mission

Back from the commercial, Henley slammed Jordan down and Jayne went for a cover, but Jordan got her shoulder up. Jordan got stomped in the corner soon after but missed on the cannonball attempt, and Jordan knocked Jayne down with the big kick to the head. Jayne tried to keep her from tagging Belair and Cargill, but Jordan finally got to Cargill, who knocked down all three members of the opposing team.



Cargill hit a spinebuster on Jayne and then slammed Henley down before hitting a fallaway slam on Nyx. Cargill bounced between Jayne and Nyx and then slammed Nyx down with a powerslam before tagging in Belair. Cargill and Belair hit the combo finish but Henley broke it up, only to get rocked by Cargill. Jayne slammed her down but Jordan hit a DDT on Jayne, clearing the way for Jordan to knock both Henley and Jayne onto the floor.



Nyx caught Belair with the Nyx Kick but it wasn't enough for a pin. Nyx got caught by Belair and slammed down face-first, and then Belair and Cargill hit the big finish on Nyx. Jordan came in and hit the split-legged moonsault for the pin and the win. It was quite the return to NXT for Belair, and hopefully, it's not so long before she makes another appearance. The good news is that later on, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson finally got their Title shot, and it will happen on this week's SmackDown.



