WWE’s Big E Set for Major Surprise Appearance

Big E is riding high as the WWE Champion, and things are only going to get better for the beloved star. Big E was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the WWE draft, so he’s staying put, but WWE television won’t be the only place you can see him. In a new report from Fightful Select, it turns out Big E will be making a major appearance this Saturday on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which proceeds the Iowa vs Penn State football game. It also holds importance for Big E personally, making it a win-win for the Champion.

Big E played as a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes before he headed to WWE, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Now he returns to his alma mater to enjoy the game while also getting to show off his epic WWE Championship, and that’s got. tobe one amazing day for the WWE superstar.

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley, capitalizing on a vulnerable Lashley to take the title from him. Since then he’s defeated Lashley once more and has taken on new challengers, and that is only going to continue now that he’s permanently calling Monday Night Raw home.

Thanks to the WWE Draft Big E will have fresh talent to work against, as Raw is home to stars like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Seth Rollins, Edge, and more, and there are always the looming threats of people like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and more.

Big E’s next challenger though will be Drew McIntyre, who is set to head to SmackDown but will challenge for the title at WWE Crown Jewel before he sets up shop on the Blue Brand.

Here’s the current card for Crown Jewel so far.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Crown Jewel is set to take place on Thursday, October 21st at 12 PM EST.

