WWE’s Brock Lesnar Returns and Helps Make a Roman Reigns Title Match Happen on Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown kicked off with Brock Lesnar’s music hitting, and Lesnar was indeed back in the house. He came out to a big reception and was all smiles, and after he made his way down to the ring he picked up a microphone. He couldn’t stop smiling and then the crowd started chanting. “So you’ve caught on that my suspension’s been lifted haha”. I’m here tonight for one reason and one reason only, the Universal Championship. Now you may have asked yourself how exactly I got my suspension…”, but he was cut off by Sami Zayn. Zayn said “hey wait wait, Brock Lensar, oh man this is so great. Our paths are crossing. I feel like it’s been a long time coming and our careers have been in parallel.” He then mentioned some of the UFC and MMA stuff and then got on the crowd for disrupting.

“No disrespect, no funny business, I’m just here to tell you man to man, I’m a fan,” Zayn said. “I respect your body of work, and this look you’ve got going on, the top knot thing, you should have done it years ago!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shut up, I’m confused. I’ve got the slightest idea of who the hell you are,” Lesnar said. “Pardon my ignorance, I’m sorry. You’re a fan? You’re a fan of me?

“I’m the master strategist, I’m…” Zayn said, but was cut off by Lesnar, “shut up!”

“Yes, I am from Canada,” Lesnar said. “I hunt things in Saskatchewan. I eat things in Saskatchewan,” Lesnar said. “Now tell me, who the hell you think you are and why I haven’t ripped your…head off?”

“That’s a valid question and it deserves an answer and I will happily give it to you,” Zayn said. “I’m the elder statesman of Smackdown and a leader around here, but I am also the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship on Day 1.”

“Let me get this straight,” Lesnar said. “I get suspended, and you become the No. 1 contender?” Zayn laughed along and said “once I beat Roman Reigns at Day 1, Brock Lesnar vs Sami Zayn no questions asked.

“Silly me, my apologies. They’re playing you,” Lesnar said. “Why would you wait until Day 1 to fight Roman? Why don’t you do it tonight? Here in San Antonio. I could see it now kid. Sami, Sami right? Sami Zayn vs Roman reigns for the universal championship!”

Zayn kept making excuses, but Lesnar kept saying “tonight”, and the crowd chimed in too. Zayn turned it down, saying no thank you and putting his hand on Lesnar, and Lesnar grabbed his hand. “So tonight it is”, and after applying some pressure, he got Zayn to agree to the match tonight.

“And, to top it all off, I’ll be right by your side tonight. I want to witness it. I’ve got your back,” Lesnar said. Now we have a match tonight for the Universal Championship, and Lesnar might get a shot at the title much sooner than expected.