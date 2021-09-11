WWE’s Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown, Issues Challenge to Roman Reigns

Tonight’s SmackDown got down to business fast, as the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns made his way out to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman by his side. He didn’t get much time on the microphone though before Brock Lesnar came out, and he actually picked up a microphone when he got in the ring, much to the surprise of everyone. Lesnar doesn’t typically do a lot of talking before he starts flinging people around, but this time he had words for Heyman, asking him why he didn’t tell Reigns that he was at SummerSlam, and that set off some dominoes.

Reigns looked angry, and Heyman was floundering, looking for words as Reigns took his Universal Championship from Heyman and walked out of the ring with The Usos. That left Heyman with only Lesnar, and then Lesnar asked Heyman another question. He said it could be like old times, but then challenged Reigns to a match for the Universal Championship.

He gave Heyman a few seconds to answer, but Heyman was trying to find words when Lesnar picked him up and prepped him for an F5. That’s when Reigns stormed back in the ring and hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch, knocking Lesnar and Heyman down. Then he went for another move but Lesnar caught him, though The Usos bailed him out.

Then Reigns and the whole crew, including Heyman, headed backstage, leaving only Lesnar in the ring and the challenge still on the table. Reigns has not accepted that challenge yet, which would challenge Reigns for the title at Extreme Rules.

What did you think of Lesnar's return?