WWE’s Brock Lesnar Saves Paul Heyman and Possibly Reveals Roman Reigns Betrayal on SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn, who after the attack from Brock Lesnar was now in a wheelchair and had two male nurses with him. “It took both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to do this to me. I don’t want to call it a conspiracy, but c’mon, I was robbed! You know what hurts, you know what really hurt about what Lesnar did to me? It wasn’t the first or second F5, it was the betrayal, and now I have to do something about it,” Zayn said. “Now I have to do what’s right. I have to stand behind my conviction. Now, I have to sue! I’m going to sue Adam Pearce. I’m going to sue Sonya Deville. I’m going to sue the referee who rang the bell because that shouldn’t have happened!”

Zayn said, “I’m going to sue Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman, anyone who helped rob me of my Championship opportunity!” Then Heyman came out to the ring and told the audience he was sorry about them having to be exposed to this spiel and Sami Zayn. “You’re doing m people schtick. It’s my people who do the litigating. My people own Hollywood to begin with,” Heyman said.

He then introduced himself a bit, but Zayn interrupted him and told him to get out of his shot. Heyman used him. Zayn interrupted again, but Heyman continued to talk about Reigns, but Zayn got up from his chair and said he wasn’t finished talking. He also said he happened to know that Reigns isn’t here tonight, and Heyman said he was on a one-week sabbatical to train for his match at Day 1.

Zayn then said Reigns was gone and that left Heyman all alone. He said Reigns isn’t here and that means no one is here to save him, and then Lesnar’s music hit. Lesnar came out, in overalls no less, and was all smiles as he made his way down to the ring. He picked up a chair and slammed the announce table before getting in, and then went up to Heyman and offered up his hand, but he wanted the microphone.

Heyman looked a bit on edge, and then Lesnar sat down to talk to Zayn and asked him how he was doing. He then brought up his neck brace, a chair, and male nurses, and laughed. Zayn cut Lesnar off and told him to shut his mouth, and Lesnar said he thought they got off on the wrong foot. He then apologized for last week and then asked on a scale of 1 to 10 if it really hurt that bad.

Zayn said the physical pain was a 10, but his feelings were a 20. Lesnar said “I feel ya”, and then said they were both Canadians. “Now, let me ask you a question. Do you really think you could have single-handedly beat Roman Reigns? I did you a favor Sami. I did you a favor last week. Think about it Sami. You were never going to beat Roman Reigns on that given night. You know that Sami.

“So you’re saying that you were two steps ahead and that Reigns would beat me but it wouldn’t count,” Zayn asked. Lesnar said yes and then talked French to Zayn after asking where he was from. “From me to you. I’d like to invite you to Saskatchewan. Let’s get out of this place. Le’s go hunting. Let’s go fishing.” Then Zayn said he was vegan, but Lesnar got up and told him he should get out of Hollywood and enjoy it, and then he moved Zayn’s chair over to the ropes but Heyman interrupted.

“I spent too much time at the dispensary and the edibles are kicking in,” Heyman said. “3 years ago that would have been an automatic trip to suplex city and instead I’m watching Canadian besties about to go moonlighting in Saskatchewan.” He then launched into his old rundown for Lesnar, and Lesnar got pumped, knocking the male nurses out of the ring and then knocking Zayn off his chair. He threw the chair out and then lifted Zayn up for an F5, and that was all she wrote for Zayn.

When Kayla Braxton found Lesnar in the back, she asked what the purpose was for him coming to SmackDown, and he said “why don’t you ask my advocate?” Heyman seems to have reignited the Beast, and it will be interesting to see what Reigns has to say next week.

What did you think of the segment?