WWE's Carmelo Hayes Retains NXT Title at Heatwave After Wes Lee's Nasty Collision

The main event of NXT Heatwave was bound to be thrilling, and it certainly lived up to that billing. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes would defend his Championship against Wes Lee, and the two were quite evenly matched early on. Lee and Hayes had the same idea throughout the match, and it took a while for there to be some separation. That ultimately came when Lee dove out of the ring to hit Hayes on the outside, but Lee missed and hit the barricade. While he was able to get back in the ring and beat the count, he was looking rather wobbly, and Hayes took advantage and hit the finisher to retain his Title.

Lee and Hayes countered each other's offense early, and they continued to be in lockstep throughout the match. At several points both unleashed the same move at the exact same time, knocking each other to the mat. Lee hit Hayes with a flurry of offense and a double stomp to the back before going for a pin, but Hayes kicked out. Hayes hit the springboard crossbody and went for a pin of his own, but Lee quickly kicked out of the pin.

Hayes would get Lee in a hold but Lee bounced back and knocked the Champion down. Hayes drove Lee into the corner turnbuckle, and both stars exchanged hard strikes. Lee went up top but Hayes cut him off and hit a huge kick to the head followed by the fadeaway.

Lee and Hayes continued to brawl and then Hayes hit a trifecta of moves that set up Lee for some big chops. Hayes then hit Lee with a clothesline before slamming him into the turnbuckle. A superkick followed and then Hayes went for the pin, but Lee kicked out. Lee dodged Hayes' next move and hit a Meteora of his own before going for the pin, but the Champ kicked out.

Lee caught Hayes with a high kick and a slam before going up top, and then he hit the splashy move from the top into a pin, but Hayes kicked out at 2 and a half. Lee went for a kick but Hayes caught him and hit a Cutter. Then Hayes hit the First 48 on Lee and went for the cover, but Lee kicked out of the pin, and Hayes looked a little stunned.

Hayes threw Lee out to the floor and positioned Lee on the commentator's table. Hayes went for and hit the springboard DDT, shattering the table. Hayes then went up top and missed his move, and Lee caught him with a Cardiac Kick. Hayes was able to roll out of the ring before Lee could cover though, and Lee then dove at Hayes but missed, and Lee's head hit the barricade. Lee took a minute to get up but he managed to get back in the ring and beat the count.

Hayes then hit Nothing but Net on Lee, who looked a little wobbly after barely getting back in the ring. Hayes then went for the pin and got it, retaining his NXT Championship.