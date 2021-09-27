WWE’s Charlotte Flair Debuts Venom Gear at Extreme Rules

Tonight the Raw Women’s Championship was on the line, as Champion Charlotte Flair looked to continue her reign of Monday Night Raw against the always deadly Alexa Bliss. It was going to be an amazing match, and Flair came out dressed for the big occasion, following up some of her amazing gears over the past few months with another stunner. This time instead of Cruella she went Marvel and debuted some slick Venom-inspired gear, which looked as if it was taking over her normal gear in the theme of a symbiote. It was pretty epic, and you can check it out in the video below.

You can see from the front that one half of the robe and the gear is covered in black while the other half is the normal gold. The robe keeps the theme and has a bunch of colors on the other side too. Then on the rim of the robe collar, you can see white teeth surrounding it, and when Flair turned around you can see a Venom-style eye on the back of it.

With Venom about to hit theaters, it’s a pretty timely gear to be sure and is easily one of the cooler gears Flair has introduced. You can check it out up-close in the video above, and we’ll just have to wait and see what she does next time there’s a big pay-per-view, which is probably Survivor Series.

Here’s the card and results so far for Extreme Rules:

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Big E (C), Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston defeated AJ Styles, Omos, and Bobby Lashley (6 Man Tag)

Damian Priest (C) vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

The Usos (C) defeated The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

