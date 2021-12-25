WWE’s Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women’s Title Against Toni Storm

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with the anticipated SmackDown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm, and Flair was out to prove why Storm didn’t belong in the ring with her. Flair kept slapping Storm and taunting her, and then hit a clothesline as she yelled at her. Flair then hit a suplex on Storm, but Storm got angry and the audience was cheering her on as she mounted a comeback with a slam in the corner. Flair broke that up with an elbow and then went for a knee but Storm hit a German Suplex on Flair.

Flair was holding her wrist as Storm got back to her feet. Flair then grabbed Storm’s head and slammed it into the corner turnbuckle. Flair then went for a moonsault and hit it but Storm kicked out of the pin. Flair then went for another pin but Storm kicked out again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair picked up Storm and hit her with two big chops and a kick to the knee. Flair then hit Natural Selection but Storm countered with a big move and then went for a move but was cut off and countered by Flaor. Flair then locked in a Figure-8 and went for a bridge, but Storm managed to reverse it and grab the rope.

Flair then hit a big kick to Storm’s head and sent her to the outside, but Storm slammed Flair face-first into the post. Shen then hit a number of punches and then rolled her into the ring. Storm went for a move again but then Flair rolled her up and tried to pin her but the referee saw her grab the rope.

Then Storm rolled her up and went for a pin but Flair kicked out. They then traded kickouts and roll-ups until Flair got the better of her on one of them and that was enough for the victory. Flair celebrated her win while Storm looked pretty torn up about the loss, but odds are we will see them in the ring again ooner than later.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!