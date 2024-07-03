WWE’s Cody Rhodes Challenges The Boys’ Homelander in Surprise Video

A WWE crossover with The Boys was not on the 2024 bingo card, but it appears that’s exactly what happened thanks to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has clearly heard some of the comparisons to Homelander, so Rhodes introduced Homelander to the American Nightmare in an amazing new video ad for The Boys season 4. Footage of Homelander and Rhodes is spliced together in the video, with Rhodes eventually turning around and asking, “So Homelander, what do you want to talk about?” Rhodes’ eyes then glow red, previewing a battle that everyone would love to see. You can see the video below.

With the bleach blonde hair and the red, white, and blue gear, you can see why there have been so many comparisons of Rhodes to Homelander, at least aesthetically. As characters the two couldn’t be more different, and Rhodes is up for the eventual showdown. Plus, those powers will come in handy in his next Title defense, so really it’s a win-win. The caption for the post reads “Homelander, you just met your American Nightmare! Watch all new episodes of The Boys streaming now on Prime Video. #ad @theboystv @primevideo.”

What’s Next For Rhodes

We’ll have to wait and see if we ever get a true Rhodes vs Homelander battle in the ring, but Rhodes has a full plate regardless. Rhodes was able to defeat AJ Styles at Backlash, but shortly after was targeted by The Bloodline. That would be the new Bloodline though, as Roman Reigns isn’t currently leading the ship. Reigns has been absent from WWE since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, and in his absence, the Bloodline has been taken over by Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa has taken Reigns’ absence and run with it, stepping in as the leader of the group and drafting his own members, and he started that run by kicking out Jimmy Uso. Sikoa bought in someone to help with that as well in Tama Tonga, and then a few weeks later Tonga Loa made his surprise debut as the next member of the faction. The final piece of the puzzle was revealed recently, as Sikoa brought in Jacob Fatu to the group.

Fatu made a massive impression when he debuted, as he attacked Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. All three of SmackDown’s top babyface fell in one swoop to The Bloodline, and Owens, Orton, and Rhodes will look to get some payback on them at Money in the Bank, where they will face the trio in a six-man Tag Team match.

Money in the Bank Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

Are you excited for Money in the Bank?