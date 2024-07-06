WWE’s DIY Crowned New Tag Team Champions on SmackDown

The WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line in tonight’s SmackDown main event, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller looked to continue their successful partnership and Championship reign. To do that they would need to defeat Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of DIY, who have been appealing to Theory over the past few weeks about how Waller is using him to keep the Titles. Tonight they all met in the ring, and throughout the match, Waller displayed those tendencies time and time again. Despite that, Theory saved the match for Waller by putting his foot on the rope as he was about to be pinned. He couldn’t save the match twice though, as Gargano locked Waller in a submission that led to a tap out, making DIY the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Hot Start

DIY enters the ring on SmackDown

DIY got off to a hot start, knowing the Champs out of the ring to the floor, and they stayed on the attack back in the ring, with Gargano going for a cover after a leg drop. Theory kicked out and then got some momentum back, clubbing Gargano with strikes to the head before tagging in Waller. Waller stayed on Gargano, throwing him to the floor, and then tagged in Theory. Unfortunately, Gargano dodged Theory’s charge and that sent him into the barricade.

Then Gargano reversed a move of Waller’s and knocked him viciously to the floor, but his run was cut off by Theory, who knocked him down with a hard clothesline. Back in the ring, Theory kept Gargano from tagging Ciampa, and then Waller pulled Ciampa off the ring apron to keep him from getting the tag cone Gargano finally got to him.

Back from break, Gargano had mounted a comeback, successfully knocking Waller into the corner and keeping Theory at bay. Unfortunately, Waller was able to counter a diving spear of Gargano’s and get the momentum back, but Ciampi’s anger towards the referee caused Waller to punch Theory in the face accidentally and knock him from the ring apron. Gargano tried to pin Waller and finally tagged Ciampa in, and they hit the finisher but Waller was able to kick out.

An Epic Ending

DIY win the WWE Tag Team Championships

Gargano got thrown to the floor by Theory and then Waller went for the pin, but Gargano broke it up at the last minute. Theory was back in the ring and slugging it out with Gargano, and Waller then intervened and let Theory eat a super kick. Ciampa then hit Project Ciampa on Waller and tagged Gargano in, and the two set up for the big finisher. Gargano went for the pin but Theory put his foot on the ropes to break the pin.

Gargano dove and knocked Theory down but Waller rolled Gargano up for a near fall. Gargano then reversed a move and locked in the Gargano Escape on Waller, but Theory held Waller’s hand so he wouldn’t tap. Then Ciampa came in and locked in a submission too, and as both were unable to help the other, Waller tapped, and DIY are now your new WWE Tag Team Champions.

