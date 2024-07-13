WWE’s DIY Retain Tag Team Titles on SmackDown Before Bloodline Ambush

DIY was finally able to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships on last week’s SmackDown, taking down A-Town Down Under and creating an unforgettable moment in the process. For Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, the loss stung a bit more as Waller accidentally attacked Theory at several points in the match, but they were intent on getting those Titles back during tonight’s episode of SmackDown. DIY wasn’t about to let those go without a fight, and they came out swinging, absorbing a few comeback attempts along the way. Once again though Waller ended up hitting Theory, which would lead to Waller getting pinned and the Champions retaining. Unfortunately, they would then get attacked by The Bloodline to close out their big win.

Championship Rematch

The Champs hit a double drop kick and then Ciampa hit a knee strike and Gargano dove through the ropes, but Theory dodged it and Gargano hit the floor. Waller then threw Ciampa into the ring post, while Theory threw Gargano into the barricade. Waller then slammed Ciampa onto the ring apron and the challengers were now handily in control. Back from break, Gargano was able to get to his feet and get the hot tag from Ciampa, and he subsequently went on a frenzy in the ring, slamming down Waller and Theory before holding off Waller and spearing Theory.

Gargano went for the cover but Theory kicked out and Ciampa tagged in. Ciampa and Theory traded strikes but then Waller jumped into the ring and knocked Ciampa down into a roll-up by Theory, but Ciampa kicked out. Waller tagged in and the two set up for a Meet Me In The Middle, but Ciampa evaded the attack. Then Waller took out Theory again, hitting him with a knee strike and setting himself up for the Shatter Machine and a Meeting in the Middle, and that got them the win.

Crashing the Party

While DIY celebrated the win, Waller and Theory would start to argue at ringside, with Theory clearly frustrated about Waller’s repeated attacks on him during their past few matches. All of a sudden their argument was interrupted by The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu, who came in like a freight train and knocked over both Waller and Theory to the floor. Fatu then threw them aside and headed in the ring, where he collided with Gargano and slammed his head into the turnbuckle before hitting a slick move off the top rope that left Gargano reeling.

Ciampa then jumped in and got the best of Fatu for a second, where he even hit Fatu with a DDT. Sadly Fatu never went down from the move, shocking Ciampa as the Bloodline’s newest recruit jumped back to his feet. Fatu then attacked Ciampa and left both members of DIY on the mat. This was in preparation for The Bloodline’s next segment against Cody Rhodes, but it was also a sign that Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa are likely coming after those Tag Titles sooner rather than later.

