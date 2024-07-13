WWE SmackDown: Cody Rhodes Attacked by The Bloodline After Accepting Solo Sikoa’s Championship Challenge

WWE SmackDown ended on an emotionally charged note as The Bloodline attacked the current WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY, and continued their assault into the final segment of the night when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared to confront the group. Solo Sikoa has been hellbent on making the entire world acknowledge him as the leader of the group, but Rhodes wasn’t going to let that happen. He gets straight to his point: he’s out there because he wants to finish this Bloodline business once and for all. While he would prefer to end it right then and there, that isn’t possible so instead he lays out a challenge to the group’s new leader at WWE SummerSlam.

Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Sikoa and Jacob Fatu swarm the ring and attack the champion who appears helpless in the assault. He’s not alone for long, though, as “The Viper” tries to even the odds for his friend. Earlier in the night, Randy Orton was speaking to Rhodes backstage and insisted that he’d help him finish things up with The Bloodline and that when the locker room comes for his title he’ll have his back then too. It’s still just too overwhelming for both of them as they get punched, kicked, speared, thrown through the announce table and spiked around ringside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1811945471327269316

The Bloodline ends the night standing tall over the champion and future WWE Hall of Famer, but how much longer does Sikoa have left as the leader of The Bloodline? With Paul Heyman out of the picture from an assault on him, Roman Reigns has to be nearby waiting in the wings to come take his spot at the head of the table back. Whether or not he’ll appear at SummerSlam will be determined during the show, but considering it’s the last major event of the year aside from Survivor Series, if he’s going to return in 2024, SummerSlam would be the perfect time. Reigns hasn’t been seen since his title loss at WrestleMania 40 against Rhodes. Instead of being booed, fans are chanting his name, wishing for a return so he can put a stop to his family’s tirade.

It appears WWE may also be building to an eventual second Bloodline Civil War match between the two generations which could definitely be a WarGames scenario at Survivor Series. That would then leave things pretty open for Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41 next year against The Rock, provided he’s ready to return.

