WWE’s Gunther Overcomes Shadow of Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event

While Gunther has continued to be WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, the past few months have been a bit rough for the Ring General, as he’s experienced a crisis of confidence thanks to an unexpected loss against Cody Rhodes. He’s been seeking to prove himself as one to be feared ever since, and that led to a Triple Threat match for the Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Damian Priest and Finn Balor had moments where it looked like they could take Gunther’s Title, but Gunther was able to recover from a slip up and slam Priest onto the steel steps and then take care of Balor, getting the big win tonight and finally overcoming the shadow of his loss to Rhodes.

The match started off rather badly for Balor, who took hits from both of his opponents and got knocked to the mat. Then Gunther turned attention to Priest, looking to wear him down with a Boston Crab. Balor then seemed to irritate the Champion with his attacks, and Priest was soon back up and knocking both targets down.

Priest then unleashed 4 or 5 loud chops on the Champion, knocking him back to the corner before knocking Balor out with a superkick. Priest caught Gunther’s chop attempt and then grabbed his hand and wrist as he went old school ala Undertaker and knocking down the Champion in the process.

Gunther retains the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest tried to homage Razor Ramon but Gunther interrupted and that led to two back to back Sling Blades from Balor on both Priest and Gunther. Priest actually almost gave Balor the win accidently, and then Gunther applied a Sleeper Hold on Priest in the center of the ring. Priest fought out and then hit Gunther with a Razor’s Edge before Balor hit a Coup de Grace on Gunther, but Priest broke up the pin.

Priest hit a chokeslam but Gunther grabbed Priest by the hair and broke it up before applying another Sleeper Hold. Then Gunther lifted Priest and slammed him onto the steel steps, which is more impressive since Priest got caught on the steps briefly and Gunther had to lift him up again to actually get the move to land. Gunther then went in the ring and hit Balor with a dropkick and a massive powerbomb, and that was it for the match. Gunther retains his World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre Def. Sami Zayn

WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Iyo Sky

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

What have you thought of Saturday Night’s Main Event Event so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!