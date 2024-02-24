WWE's Judgement Day Retains Undisputed Tag Team Titles in Close Call at Elimination Chamber

The Undisputed Tag Team Championships were on the line in Perth, as WWE's Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their Titles on the line against The New Catch Republic at Elimination Chamber. The New Catch Republic is the name of the relatively new team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, but despite the recency in their partnership, the challengers gave Judgement Day a real run for their money. Bate and Dunne nearly had the match won two different times, but Dominik Mysterio's presence at ringside would cost them one of those near falls. That did get him thrown out, but it kept Balor and Priest in the fight, and they would eventually overtake Dunne and Balor to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The New Catch Republic got things off to a hot start, with Bate jumping in the ring for his team first. Unfortunately, Balor and Priest would keep him in for quite some time, wearing him down and keeping him from tagging in Dunne. The Judgement Day would also get help from Mysterio, who got a cheap shot in on Bate at ringside. Bate was eventually able to tag in Dunne, who went on a tear and knocked Priest and Balor out of the ring and then dove from the top to knock both to the floor.

Dunne kept the attack up on Balor and then tagged Bate back in to continue the momentum. Balor got to his partner and tagged in Priest, who clocked Bate with a huge kick to the head and then knocked Dunne off the ring apron. Another punch on Bate led to a cover attempt, but Bate kicked out.

Bate rebounded by picking up Priest and spinning him around for quite some time, much to the delight of the crowd. Bate and Dunne attacked Balor and Dunne was the active man, hitting Balor with the Bitter End and going for the cover, but Mysterio saved the match for his group and broke it up. Bate saw him do it though and pointed it out to the referee, who threw Mysterio out and sent him to the back.

Mysterio stalled and stayed out there, and in the chaos, Balor slammed down Dunne and kicked him into the corner. Balor went up top but missed the move and Dunne capitalized, snapping Balor's fingers. Dunne tagged in Bate and they hit the Double Tyler Driver into a cover, but Priest saved the match and pulled Bate out of the ring.

Priest would catch Dunne and slam him onto the ring apron, but Bate hit a big move of his own on Priest. Bate would then get slammed down by Balor back in the ring but managed to kick out of the pin attempt. Priest tagged in and set up the Razor's Edge, but Bate broke up the move and sent Priest into a collision with Balor. Bate and Dunne attacked Priest and then countered a move to lift the big man up and hit the finisher, but Priest still managed to kick out.

Dunne and Bate teamed up to deliver kicks and knee strikes to Priest, but Balor helped his partner regain control and tagged in. He got the Coup de Grace on Dunne after Priest sent them down to the mat, and that was enough to retain the Titles for Judgement Day.

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender at WrestleMania): Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez

Men's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine the No. 1 Contender for World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania): Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley vs LA Knight vs Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

