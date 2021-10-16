WWE’s Lacey Evans Welcomes New Child

WWE’s Lacey Evans stepped away for the rig when she learned she was pregnant with her second child, and today the WWE superstar posted a message to her Instagram account revealing the birth and welcoming a new baby girl into the world. Evans revealed that she decided to do a home birth because COVID protocols wouldn’t allow her family and her daughter to be at the hospital and her husband would have to face quite a few restrictions. She decided to have a home birth, and the good news is everything went okay, and at 4:20 AM Evans was holding her little girl with her husband and her daughter by her side.

Congratulations to Evans and her family, and you can see her touching post below.

“I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to fully be a part of welcoming our second child into the world. My daughter wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions. I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with……so home it was. Born 4:20am in my recliner. 7lbs 8oz. With my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time.

.

I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile. It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now✌⌛❤🙏

.

#GodIsSoGood #SLE #BabyEstrella2 #LimitlessLady #WeCanDoIt #FamilyFirst”

Many of Evans’ fellow WWE superstars were in the comments wishing her well and congratulations, including Natalya, Franky Monet, Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, Maryse, Sasha Banks, and more.

Evans stepped away in February, and a lot has happened in WWE since she stepped away from in-ring competition. Becky Lynch has come back and headed over to Raw along with Bianca Belair while Charlotte Flair has moved over to SmackDown. Rhea Ripley has also debuted on Raw, and a number of NXT stars have moved to Raw and SmackDown, including Shotzi Blackheart, Toni Storm, and Xia Li. So, whenever she decides to return to WWE, she will be the perfect boost of energy for either brand, and there should be some exciting matchups to come.

Congratulations to the family!