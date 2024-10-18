WWE: Everything You Need to Know About the Motor City Machine Guns

WWE has been teasing the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns for several weeks across all their programming. Vignettes of cars, Detroit scenery and some recognizable spray paint have flashed across the screen, getting fans excited for the arrival of the legendary tag team. On SmackDown this Friday night they are finally slated to appear. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis teased their debut on last week’s episode, explaining to Los Garza’s Angel and Berto that he handpicked a “special team” to face them.

If you’re unfamiliar with the widely respected tag team and what they have to offer, look no further because we’re breaking down all the details before their debut!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who Are Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin?

The duo have been a dominating tag team across the independent wrestling scene for decades. In fact, much of the style that is currently practiced in tag team divisions across all major promotions was influenced by the Motor City Machine Guns in some way. WWE’s D.I.Y., and AEW’s Young Bucks are two examples that have greatly benefitted from MCMG breaking down doors with their ingenuity.

Formed in the early 2000s, they’d eventually go on to sign with TNA in 2007 and elevate their tag team division to new heights. Winning their first set of TNA Tag Titles in 2010, they have held them for a combined 357 days across their three reigns. Their unique look and move set has put them in the conversation for the best tag team of all time and it’s hard to argue that they are certainly inching toward the top of that list the more accolades they earn.

Outside of TNA, they’ve conquered the professional wrestling landscape worldwide. This includes New Japan Pro Wrestling, the long-standing premiere Japanese wrestling promotion, where the became NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions just two years ago.

At this stage in their careers it’s hard to imagine what else there is left for them but they keep surprising fans, and they certainly did when they chose to leave TNA where they’d remained faithful for years, to join WWE. Rumors had originally indicated that they could have been on the NXT brand helping elevate the tag teams over there and giving invaluable advice. Still, there’s plenty of opportunity on the blue brand for them.

The natural first big PLE style match could be against D.I.Y., but they can also run back their TNA feud with the Good Brothers, mix it up with The Street Profits or even the current reigning champions, A-Town Down Under. Really there’s no shortage of feuds for them, and getting the titles on them sooner than later so they can continue to add depth and intrigue to a pretty stale division seems like the way to go.

Not only that, they are extremely well decorated singles competitors as well, so don’t be shocked to see Shelley holding some singles gold in the future. He is a former TNA X-Division and World Champion. Sabin collected his 10th X-Division title in September of last year, holding it through early 2024. He was also the TNA World Champion during the 2010s.

Don’t miss the debut of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin on SmackDown tomorrow night, October 18th, at 8 p.m. EST on USA Network.