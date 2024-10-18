Watch: WWE Spoils Motor City Machine Guns Debut Before SmackDown

The past few weeks WWE has been teasing a major debut for SmackDown, which eagle-eyed viewers deducted were vignettes for the recently signed Motor City Machine Guns. There were a few questions regarding how they would debut, who they would be feuding with first, and if they would actually have their full name or if they would just be MCMG instead, but fans don’t have to wait until SmackDown to find out the answers to any of that. That’s because WWE went ahead and spoiled the debut ahead of time in a video released on social media and YouTube, which shows Nick Aldis welcoming MCMG to SmackDown and using their full name in the process.

As you can see in the video below, Aldis welcomes Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley to the blue brand and then goes about revealing their first match will happen tonight as well. Aldis reveals that they will actually be in a Triple Threat match against A-Town Down and Los Garza, and if they can win that match, they will be only one more step away from a shot at the Tag Team Championships.

Welcome to SmackDown

“I know you were originally slated to face Los Garza tonight in your SmackDown debut, but I’ve had one of my trademark changes of heart, and instead, it’s going to be a Triple Threat match,” Aldis said. “Because let me explain my thoughts here. You’re here to freshen up the Tag Team Division, and you’re here to show everybody you’re the very best tag team in the industry. So I thought, well, let’s jump in with both feet.

“So tonight you’re in a Triple Threat Tag Team match with Los Garza and A-Town Down Under. There’s also another Triple Threat match happening tonight. It’s DIY versus the Street Profits versus Pretty Deadly. The winner of those two matches will face off next week at SmackDown in Brooklyn, and the winner of that match, well, they get a shot at the Tag Team Titles. So, welcome. You’re potentially two wins away from a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships, so the only thing I have to say is I already know what you can do. It’s time to show them,” Aldis said.

Sabin said “Nick, thank you for the opportunity. Look forward to proving you right.” Shelley then said, Honor and a privilege. You know. We’ll make sure the rest of the blue brand knows too.”

A Stacked SmackDown

In addition to the big SmackDown debut of the Motor City Machine Guns, the card is pretty stacked. There’s the second Triple Threat Tag Team match Aldis mentioned involving DIY, The Street Profits, and Pretty Deadly, as well as a segment involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is set to address his upcoming match against Gunther at Crown Jewel, and you just never know when Gunther might show up for a face-to-face.

That said, Rhodes being there does mean that there’s a chance we could see Kevin Owens involve himself in some way. Owens delivered an ultimatum to WWE and gave them till today’s SmackDown to show the video he sent them, and as of yet, WWE hasn’t released that video on social media or their official channels. There’s a chance it plays during SmackDown, but with the way this story is going, odds are Owens will end up releasing the video on social media instead.

Complicating this further is the fact that Roman Reigns will be at SmackDown as well, who is part of the reason Owens is feuding with Rhodes in the first place. Reigns has his own problems though, as he will come face to face with the person making his life hell in Solo Sikoa. Sikoa’s Bloodline delivered a beatdown to Reigns and Jimmy Uso last week, which led Jimmy to go and meet with Jey Uso on Raw, but Jey shot down any hopes of reconciliation pretty quickly.

