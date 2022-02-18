WWE’s New Funko Pops Include Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and More

Funko revealed a sizable assortment of new Pops yesterday for Funko Fair, and amongst all of the superheroes, anime, and movie pops fans got an up-close look at their new WWE wave, which includes plenty of Pops as well as lunch boxes, socks, backpacks, shirts, and more. It’s a solid mix of current superstars and legends as well, as the core wave includes Alexa Bliss (with a black gear chase), Dude Love, and Bianca Belair. The exclusives are loaded as well, with names like Roman Reigns, Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar, and the nWo popping up. You can check out everything Funko revealed to this point right here.

First up is the Head of the Table (white shirt, gold glove) Roman Reigns Pop and T-Shirt combo and an Alexa Bliss with Lily exclusive to Walmart. Also coming in as a Walmart exclusive are the DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) 2-pack and the nWo 3-pack featuring Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hollywood Hogan. You can pre-order the Walmart exclusives here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Standing on its own is the current version of Brock Lesnar that made his return to face Roman Reigns, and that will be exclusive to Amazon. You can pre-order from Amazon here.

GameStop will have several exclusives as well, starting with the Metallic Purple Razor Ramon Pop. Then there’s the Undertaker (with Coffin) Pop and the Pop and Pin combo featuring Catcus Jack with a trash can. There will also be a Mankind Collector’s Lunch Box which features a metal lunch box, a sock-o-sock, a lanyard, an enamel pin, and 1 Mankind Pop.

There is also a John Cena vs The Rock set with a small ring that brings their 2012 WrestleMania matchup to life. Loungefly also has a slick WrestleMania-themed backpack and a WrestleMania pin. Finally, we have the Eddie Guerrero Pop Ride, which has Eddie celebrating in his red Low Rider, and this is a must-have and Eddie’s first time in the line. You can pre-order the GameStop exclusives here and the Rock vs Cena set here.

It is also Belair’s first time in the line, so fans will want to make sure to pick up her rookie Pop so to speak. There’s a lot to like in this wave, and all of these should ship and release over the next few months.

Which ones are you adding to your collection? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!