WWE's Rhea Ripley is Wearing a Heart Monitor

WWE's Rhea Ripley was supposed to compete against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, but unfortunately, an injury caused her to be sidelined. Recently she also shared that she was dealing with a brain injury, and her latest post revealed that she's currently wearing a heart monitor. Ripley had some fun with the post, which included a picture of her with the heart monitor on and the caption "I'm Iron Man", referring of course to his Arc Reactor. You can check out the full post below, and we wish Ripley a speedy recovery.

Ripley had previously revealed she knocked her teeth loose after colliding with her knee during a match and had to head to the dentist to get them checked out. She then responded to a comment saying she didn't look injured, replying "brain/teeth. Can't see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing."

After Ripley's injury, Carmella would win the chance to be Belair's next opponent, and after a hard-fought match, Belair would retain her Raw Women's Championship. Ripley isn't back in the ring just yet, so we'll have to wait and see if she ends up being back in time for SummerSlam.

Judgement Day will be happy to have one of their most powerful members back in the fold when she does return, and perhaps she will pick up her rivalry with Belair when she gets back.

In the meantime, here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Who do you want to see Ripley face when she is back in the ring? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!