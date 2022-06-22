WWE's Rhea Ripley Reveals She's Dealing With a Brain Injury

The original plan for WWE's Money in the Bank was for Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley, but then WWE pulled Ripley from the match and held a Fatal 5-Way to decide who would be Belair's next challenger. That ended up being Carmella, but fans are still wondering what sort of injury took Ripley out of action, as that hasn't been publicly disclosed. We now have more insight into the injury thanks to Ripley's latest Twitter comment (via WrestlingNewsCo), as a response to someone saying she didn't look injured revealed she is dealing with a brain injury, and we wish her a quick and seamless recovery.

The initial comment said that she didn't look injured like someone said, and Ripley responded directly, saying "brain/teeth. Can't see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching at nothing." You can see the original post below.

Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. pic.twitter.com/x24PkPEpTZ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) June 22, 2022

Ripley had previously revealed she knocked her teeth loose after colliding with her knee during a match and had to head to the dentist to get them checked out. At the time Ripley didn't detail any additional issues, but with something related to the brain involved, it's understandable why she was pulled from the match. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Carmella will now face Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, and during the same episode of Monday Night Raw fans learned that Asuka is the latest to join the Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match. She joins Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Lacey Evans, and there are still a few spots left before the lineup is final. Matches are still coming into focus for the event, but you can find the current card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

