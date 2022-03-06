WWE’s Roman Reigns Leaves Brock Lesnar a Bloody Mess at MSG Event

There’s an immense amount of hype around WWE’s live show at Madison Square Garden tonight thanks to WWE teasing a mystery opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Combined with the increased secrecy around the identity of the opponent and the fact that reports said cameras were going to be filming Lesnar’s match, it makes sense why fans got so curious as to who it was and what effect the match would have on Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ Champion vs Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Well, now the identity of that opponent has been revealed (thanks to @suplexed_reign), and it was… Austin Theory?

Paul Heyman came out and introduced Roman Reigns, but then Austin theory grabbed the microphone and told him he would take it from here. Then he talked about how Lesnar F5’d him at Elimination Chamber and then said he was going after his title and he would take it from Lesnar.

Lesnar didn’t seem bothered, and they started to introduce the match and Theory, but then Lesnar took the microphone from the announcer. He then said Austin Theory was going to Suplex City, and gave his amazing introduction. The Suplex City chants started and Lesnar immediately knocked Theory down and kept him down.

Then he waved in some chants and got the crowd involved, and took Theory to Suplex City, hitting three Suplexes in a row. Then he followed it up with a fourth Suplex then finished it with an F5 followed by a pin and the win. It was a relatively quick match, but then Reigns hit the ring and hit Lesnar with a Superman Punch out of nowhere.

Reigns went for another but then got Suplexed by Lesnar and then he hit another. Then Lesnar hit another Suplex, and then The Usos hit the ring. They got Suplexed too and then Lesnar sent them out of the ring. He approached Reigns but then Heyman came in and had a chair and threw it down. Lesnar started choking Heyman and then Reigns grabbed the chair and hit him multiple times in the back and then slammed him with the chair several more times.

Then he picked up some steel steps and slammed it into Lesnar’s head, and he was bleeding quite a bit now. Reigns pulled more steps out and slammed Lesnar down hard on his back on the steps, and he was really bleeding at this point from his head. Reigns stood on top of him and held both titles up and said Lesnar would acknowledge him.

Lesnar sat up after and laughed, and you could see he was bleeding quite a bit, and you can watch the full match in the post above.

You can find the full description for tonight’s MSG event below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

What did you think of the reveal? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!