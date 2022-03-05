WWE’s Ronda Rousey Wins on SmackDown and Gets Sweet Revenge on Charlotte Flair

Tonight was Ronda Rousey’s first one on one match on SmackDown ever, and it was against none other than Sonya Deville. Of course, Charlotte Flair had to come out and circle the ring to help out Deville, and early she would make her pretense felt and give Deville the chance to hit a chop block and keep Rousey grounded. Deville then kept up the attack on Rousey with a running knee and then settled into a hold in the middle of the ring, and then slammed Rousey down on the mat.

Deville then locked in another hold around Rousey’s neck and arm, but Rousey got free and then locked Deville with her legs around the ropes and then followed it up with a kick and a running knee to the head. Rousey hit with big strikes a punch to the stomach and then flipped Deville over several times before lifting her and hitting her with a Piper’s Pit.

Then Rousey locked in the armbar and it didn’t take long for Deville to tap out, giving Rousey the win. Flair didn’t look impressed with the win or the armbar, and after Rousey taunted a bit Flair got up and ran into the ring, but Rousey caught her and locked in the Ankle Lock and Flair was in severe pain.

Flair kept tapping but Rousey didn’t let go, and when she finally did Flair kept holding her ankle and hobbling around the ring.

It seems Flair will have to look out for more than the armbar, though that is already deadly enough, and perhaps this attack will cause Flair to rethink her strategy against Rousey in the ring when they face each other at WrestleMania 38.

There are still plenty of matches to be announced for WrestleMania, but for now, here’s the current WrestleMania 38 card.

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair

The Mix and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

