WWE’s Shawn Michaels Addresses Ethan Page and Shawn Spears’ Time in NXT so Far

WWE has recently acquired two former AEW talents in Ethan Page and a returning Shawn Spears. While Page has never been to WWE before, Spears has several years of experience in both NXT and on the main roster. Over the years, NXT has sharpened many of the current top WWE stars and it now serves as a major place to mold the next generation of young talent. On a recent media call for NXT Heatwave, Shawn Michaels praised both Page and Spears for their leadership qualities in the locker room and helping out those young talents.

“They’re fantastic, obviously Shawn spears is someone that I worked with in NXT many many years ago. Great guy then and great guy now. I’ve just met Ethan Page but he’s just been phenomenal coming in the door. I appreciate both of them from the leadership standpoint that they’ve been doing, they understand that they’re sort of having a balancing act doing two things at once,” Michaels said. “They’re in here having what I believe is their best run as a majority of the organizations that they’ve been in and I’m hoping to continue that for them. But also understanding that because of their experience and what they bring to the table, they’re out there trying to help us develop and improve a lot of these young talent that we have coming through at NXT. I think the world of both of them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michaels continues, stating that he admires people that, despite wrestling being an often self-centered business, being able to come in and help the next generation of wrestlers thrive. He appreciates the maturity and leadership that they both offer to WWE and the NXT brand as a whole. Spears returned a few months back following his AEW contract expiring. He made it clear following his return that WWE is the place that he will hang up his boots when it’s time, but for now he continues to appear on-screen and in a backstage role as a producer.

Page was in a similar situation, opting to quietly depart AEW at the end of his contract. He has played a major role in the NXT Championship scene since his debut, and that shows no signs of stopping as he, Spears and Je’Von Evans challenge Trick Williams for the NXT title at Heatwave this weekend.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.