WWE’s Shawn Michaels Reacts to Crazy HBK Tribute Dance-Off on NXT

Tonight’s NXT has been rather wild, but the wildest segment by far was the Shawn Michaels dance-off between Robert Stone and Xyon Quinn. Instead of throwing down in a traditional match, Stone came out and threw down by kicking off Michael’s classic entrance music and doing his best impression. He ended the segment by slapping Quinn, and that’s when Quinn took the challenge and went all-out in his recreation of Michaels’ Sexy Boy entrance, and the legend himself HBK shared his thoughts on the segment and Stone and Quinn’s homages on social media later in the night.

Michaels took to Twitter after being asked his thoughts on the performance, and he did give a passing grade…for effort. Michaels wrote “Ahem… A for effort? 🤷‍♂️ #WWENXT”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stone ended up on the bad end of the performance, as he was eventually lifted up by Quinn and slammed to the mat hard. Also Stone’s wardrobe was certainly something, with a purple shirt, purple shorts, and what looked like purple loafers. You can check out some of the performance in the post above.

NXT 2.0 is currently ruled by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Rose recently revealed why she moved to NXT from Monday Night Raw.

“I got the call and I didn’t really get much explanation, which is kind of the usual,” Rose told Fightful. “I didn’t expect anything less. It was one of those things where they want you to help some of the other talent out, need a good heel, and I said, ‘Sure. Why not?’ I live in Florida. It’s not that bad of a commute for me. I kind of just went with it, and obviously, it worked out really well. I’m in the process of helping a lot of the other talents and a lot of the other women. In that process, I think I really evolved myself in the best way possible. I kind of felt like I needed a little bit of a revamp or whatever it may be. I think we all go through those moments where our characters have to evolve and change a little bit or find some other layers to your character in a sense. I have, and I’m really enjoying this ruthless side of me. I knew I always had it, but sometimes you have to have the time and the space for it.”

