WWE’s Unholy Union Retain Women’s Tag Titles at NXT Great American Bash

The first week of WWE NXT’s two-week Great American Bash event got things started with the battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which would feature Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson taking on The Unholy Union Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fyre and Dawn were welcomed back with open arms to NXT, though the crowd was still quite loyal to their NXT stars Legend and Jackson. Unholy Union kept Legend out of the fight as much as they could early, but eventually, the powerhouse was able to get involved, and it seemed like the challengers were set to take the Titles at one point. Unfortunately, the Champs’ teamwork was too much to overcome, and Fyre and Dawn walked away with the win.

Right from the Jump

Dawn and Fyre didn’t wait for the bell to ring, immediately attacking Meta-Four before the introductions were even done. Fyre and Dawn worked together to eliminate Legend, moving her to the outside and then throwing her into the barricade on the other side of the ring. That effectively removed her from the opening minutes, and Dawn then went to work on Jackson, throwing her into the ring post. Dawn kept Legend at bay and slammed her head into the turnbuckle, and then Jackson got rocked with a super kick to the head.

Fyre tried to cover Jackson but Jackson kicked out, only to get isolated again from her partner. Fyre and Dawn set up Jackson for a big suplex and hit it, but Legend finally got back into the ring and cleaned house, throwing Fyre over the ropes to the floor. Then Jackson wiped out Dawn at ringside, ushering in a big shift in momentum.

Unholy Union would gain back control though, wearing down Jackson with holds and submissions as they kept her isolated from Legend. Fyre stopped Jackson from tagging at one point and dragged her back to their corner, but Jackson brought down Fyre and finally got to Legend. Legend rocked Dawn with a punch to the face and a clothesline, and then knee strikes followed before Legend used Dawn as a weapon to hit Fyre. Legend hit Dawn with a monster choke slam and went for the cover, but Dawn kicked out.

Close Calls

Dawn hit Legend with a codebreaker and then Fyre hit a splash before going for a pin, but Jackson broke it up and then threw Dawn to the floor with a sling blade. Fyre hit the big DDT on Legend and went for the cover, but Legend kicked out at two. Fyre connected with several chops but Legend got Fyre up on her shoulders. Jackson tagged in and hit the finisher, but Dawn broke it up at 2 and a half.

Legend got hit on the outside and then Fyre connected with a super kick on Jackson. Unholy Union then hit the Evil Touch on Jackson and that was it for the challengers, giving the Champs the win. Now Unholy Union will head to this week’s SmackDown to defend their Titles against the former Tag Champs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

