X-Pac Campaigns for Chyna to Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

Joan Marie Laurer, better known as WWE Superstar Chyna, would have turned 49-years-old on Thursday.

To celebrate her life, her former boyfriend and D-Generation X running buddy Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter early Thursday morning with a few throwback photos from her career, as well as a message to the WWE.

“It’s Joanie’s Birthday & I was just thinking of all the remarkable things she did,” Waltman wrote. “She was the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. IC Champ, Wrestled Chono in Tokyo Dome for NJPW! She was an Amazing Woman. I hope she’s honored day before WM soon. (It) Just seems like the right time.”

From 1997-2001, Chyna was a pioneer for women’s wrestling during the WWE’s Attitude Era. Known for her incredible strength, Chyna made a name for herself by wrestling men rather than other women, which led to her winning the Intercontinental Championship twice, competing in a men’s Royal Rumble match and even earning a shot at the WWF Championship.

Chyna’s absence from the WWE Hall of Fame has been a controversial topic in the past. Triple H, who dated Chyna prior to his now-wife Stephanie McMahon, said in an infamous interview with Steve Austin back in 2015 that part of the reason for not inducting her was that she took part in several adult entertainment films years after her wrestling career was over.

“From a career standpoint, should she be in the Hall of Fame? Absolutely,” he said at the time. “It’s a bit difficult, though, and this is the flipside of the coin — and this is the side nobody looks at — I’ve got an eight-year-old kid, and my eight-year-old kid sees Hall of Fame, and my eight-year-old kid goes on the Internet to look at Chyna. What comes up? And I’m not criticizing anybody. I’m not criticizing lifestyle choices. Everybody has their reasons. I don’t know what they were. I don’t care to know. It’s not a morality thing or anything else. It is just the fact of what it is. That’s a difficult choice.”

WWE aired a video tribute to Chyna back in late October during the all-women Evolution pay-per-view. She passed away on April 20, 2016 at the age of 46 due to a drug overdose.