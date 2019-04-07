X-Pac Campaigns for WWE to Rename WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal After Chyna

Sean Waltman, better known in the WWE as X-Pac, was one of six members of D-Generation X to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The former WWE Superstar was joined onstage by Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, and had a special request for the one inductee who tragically wasn’t in attendance — Chyna. The former Intercontinental and Women’s Champion had died at the age of 46 back in 2016, and was finally being recognized for her groundbreaking work in women’s wrestling as part of the induction. But Waltman wanted to take things a step further.

During his speech, he campaigned for the WWE to rename the annual WrestleMania women’s battle royal the Chyna Memorial Battle Royal, similar to how the men honor Andre The Giant by naming the men’s battle royal after him.

The women’s battle royal was originally named after The Fabulous Moolah when it was first announced for WrestleMania 34. But after a large outcry from fans caught the attention of Snickers (a WrestleMania sponsor), WWE scrubbed her name form the match’s title.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Michaels spoke about Chyna’s induction into the Hall of Fame. When the DX induction was first announced, many fans argued that Chyna should also be inducted as a singles wrestler, given a decent chunk of her time in the WWE was spent outside of the group. Michaels wholeheartedly agreed.

“I mean not that I get a vote, but if I did I certainly would vote for her,” Michaels said. “That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful than me to make those decisions, but yes, do I think she’s deserving of it? You bet, any day of the week and twice on Sunday. If this is a gateway to that, or opens the door to that, you certainly wouldn’t get any argument out of me, that’s for sure.”

Other inductees at Saturday’s ceremony included The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and The Hart Foundation. In a shocking turn of events, a fan ran into the ring during The Hart Foundation’s induction and tackled Bret Hart to the ground. He was quickly apprehended, taken out of the arena and was charged with multiple accounts of third-degree assault and criminal mischief for the attack.

