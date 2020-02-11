Xavier Woods Steps Away From Social Media, Voices Frustration Over Being Injured

Xavier Woods has been out of action since October with an Achilles injury, but you might not have even noticed given how busy the SmackDown star has been lately. On top of running his UpUpDownDown channel, Woods has been apart of the New Day: Feel The Power podcast each week, has shown up on WWE Backstage and WWE Watch Along in recent months, has made a handful of convention appearances and will be hosting the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards. And yet the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion admitted on Twitter this week that he has become incredibly frustrated with being unable to wrestle.

As a result, Woods announced he would be stepping away from social media for the foreseeable future.

I’ve been doing a million and one things since I got hurt in order to stay ahead of my feelings. Unfortunately today i woke up with the intense emotion of how much I miss being able to wrestle. Its really messing with me so I’m gonna be off socials for a little bit. — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2020

Woods gave an injury update back in October shortly after the injury, saying that his timetable for a return was uncertain.

“Hey, I can’t stop talking because I just got surgery on my Achilles,” Woods said. “No clue how long I’ll be out. I’m going to forget that information soon, I’m probably going to forget I made this video because I just woke up from surgery, so that means I’m pumped full of all of the good stuff, but I wanted to update you guys. So, we’ll figure things out, we’re going to go from here. What’s going to happen is, I’m going to go back home, I’m going to feel good for a little while, the pain medicine is going to go away and it’s going to hurt real bad, but I wanted to update you guys rather than you guys reading random stuff on the internet from people who have no clue what’s going on with no first-hand knowledge of what this injury is.”

With Woods out of action, Kofi Kingston and Big E have stayed busy in the SmackDown tag division. The two started the group’s seventh reign as tag team champions in November by beating The Revival, then closed out 2019 by retaining against Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a ladder match. They’ll defend the tag titles against John Morrison and The Miz at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.