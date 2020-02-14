XFL Announces Location of 2020 Championship Game

The first week of the XFL is in the books, and now we know where the first season of the reborn XFL will conclude.

In a news release on Thursday, XFL officials announced that the league’s championship game will be held in Houston, Texas at the TDECU Stadium on Sunday, April 26th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TDECU Stadium is home to the Houston Roughnecks franchise and is where the league initially held workouts. The stadium’s capacity is right around 40,000.

“We’re tremendously excited to have been selected as the site for the XFL’s championship game,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “This league has animated football fans from across our region, and we look forward to continuing to showcase Harris County as one of the greatest sports towns in America. We want to thank the league for choosing Houston and we look forward to welcoming football fans from across the nation to what is sure to be a memorable championship game.”

“Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history.”

During the XFL’s inaugural season back in 2001, the league held its championship game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The league advertised that title game as the “Million Dollar Game,” and it was won by the Los Angeles Xtreme. Of course, 2020’s version of the XFL bears very little resemblance to the failed 2001 incarnation.

The league’s 10 week season will conclude on April 12th. At that point, the top two teams from each division will face off in a division championship game for the chance to move on to the league championship game in Houston. The Eastern Division Championship game will be held on Saturday, April 18th and the Western Division Championship game will be held on Sunday, April 19th.