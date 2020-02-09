Watch: XFL’s First Streaker Gets Jumped by Security Team

The XFL’s 2020 officially began this weekend, but by Sunday afternoon the league already had its first streaker try to run his away onto the field. The fan tried to interrupt a game between the Tampa Bay Vipers and the hosting New York Guardians, but he didn’t even make it onto the field before a team of security guards jumped him. The fan still managed to get the crowd to cheer as he jostled himself around while the guards ran him off the field.

The Guardians won their home opener 23-3. Saturday’s lineup of games saw the DC Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19. The Houston Roughnecks followed that up with a 37-17 win over the L.A. Wildcats.

Vince McMahon, the league’s owner, was asked multiple times during WWE‘s quarterly investor call on Thursday if WWE had any sort of ties to the XFL beyond his ownership. He stated each time that the staffs were separate.

“No, the XFL is a separate entity completely. We have 400 employees and the kickoff, of course, is this coming Saturday. It’s completely separate,” McMahon said.

During that same call McMahon revealed that WWE was looking to sell its pay-per-view rights to another streaming service.

“We have a lot of options. We could continue on as we are now, with an enhancement of a tier,” McMahon said. “We also have an option right now, there’s no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content. So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue.”

He later added, “Making reference to OTT and the interest of the major players, we’d be announcing that deal if we go that way, in the first quarter, that’s how far along we are,” he later added.

McMahon also addressed why WWE fired co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson a week prior.

“The decision of management transition was based on a different view of execution over areas of focus,” McMahon said. “Over 10 years, supported by a strong management team, George Barrios and Michelle [Wilson] made more than significant contributions to WWE.”

“However, with the change, we won’t miss a beat,” he added. “We have a deep team of talented executives committed to our company who are more than capable of executing our strategy.”