Berserk Merch Unveils The Dragon Slayer

As fans of the bloody franchise known as Berserk await for the series to reach its conclusion, the series continues to pump out some amazing merchandise that keeps the story of Guts in the public eye. Dark Horse Comics, having recently released some amazing hardcover books collecting the initial chapters of the series, has announced that they'll be coming out with bookends that faithfully recreate Guts' trademark weapon, the Dragon Slayer!

Berserk has had two anime series under its belt, along with a series of feature length films that re-told the story of the Golden Age Arc. Much like the popular series Game Of Thrones, the critically acclaimed manga franchise shared a concept wherein a medieval environment blends itself with the supernatural as monsters and demons look around every corner. Our protagonist Guts starts the story as a mercenary wandering through life aimlessly until he comes into contact with the head of the Band of the Hawks, Griffith. From here, the bloody tale ramps things up in more ways than one, and has continued since its inception in the late 1980s.

Dark Horse Comics shared the first look at the Dragon Slayer Bookends, retailing for around $200 USD with plans to release the Berserk merchandise later this year:

Too big to be called a sword, perhaps, but now Dragon Slayer can hold your Berserk manga collection. These limited-edition, deluxe bookends are sculpted and painted by @bigshottoyworks for @darkhorsedirect. Pre-order here: https://t.co/W0zJf9mTo1 #berserk pic.twitter.com/JrJZ9Y9ecy — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) January 28, 2020

While Berserk seemingly has no end in sight with its manga, fans are still passionate about seeing the tale reach its conclusion. Recently, the creators behind the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Castlevania, have expressed interest in adapting the franchise and while certainly not definitive, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Guts and Griffith in the medium of anime.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.