Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 39 confirms the franchise’s new duo, and they might be more compatible than Naruto and Sasuke. Although Naruto and Sasuke are equally strong and have been teammates for a long time, their compatibility has always been one of their biggest issues. With different ambitions and fighting styles, they never truly complemented each other’s powers, despite being brothers from distant bloodlines. In fact, across hundreds of episodes, there have only been a handful of instances where they fought together and truly emerged as a duo. Rather, their dynamic has always been that of rivals.

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The fight against Momoshiki in the Boruto series was when fans finally got to witness their incredible teamwork. By this point, the two shared the same goals, which is why their dynamic in this fight and later against Isshiki was so exciting to witness. However, with them gone, the question of who would replace them remained. Without any surprises, the series has introduced another Uzumaki and Uchiha duo. Boruto and Sarada’s dynamic wasn’t clear at the beginning, but the latter admitting her feelings for Boruto and both of them showcasing their resolve to protect each other have shaped them into an epic duo, something the latest chapter of the series highlights perfectly.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 39 Establishes Boruto and Sarada as an Epic New Duo

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 39 continues to explore Sarada’s predicament after being kidnapped by Code and Boruto’s arrival to rescue her. The titular protagonist overpowers Code and is ready to leave with Sarada immediately. However, Sarada insists that they have the perfect opportunity to take down Code. Boruto agrees, and the duo comes up with a plan to subdue him. Sarada and Boruto trick Code into thinking that Boruto has folded under pressure. However, Sarada uses her Mangekyo Sharingan ability, Ohirume, to apply gravitational pressure and subdue Code, while Boruto plants both feet on the ground and once again hits Code with Rasengan Uzuhiko, completely defeating him.

This sequence not only highlights the trust Sarada and Boruto have in each other but also shows how well their attacks complement each other. Upon closer examination, both Ohirume and Uzuhiko have elements related to gravity, and the way they use these abilities against Code highlights how even powerful enemies like him wouldn’t stand a chance against this deadly combination. However, the main element that arguably makes Sarada and Boruto’s duo more compatible than Naruto and Sasuke is their feelings for each other. The Boruto series has been particularly adamant about highlighting the element of love and how it empowers its characters.

Sarada has already showcased this by deliberately allowing Code to kidnap her so that Boruto can execute his plan, demonstrating her trust in him and her willingness to do anything for him. This is something Naruto and Sasuke’s duo completely lacked. Whenever the two came together to fight, it wasn’t because they cared about each other, especially in Sasuke’s case, but rather because of a mutual understanding of their goals. As the prominent Uchiha and Uzumaki of the Naruto sequel, Boruto and Sarada’s duo was always going to be highlighted at some point, and the series has now confirmed it through their trust, love, and complementary abilities, which could even help them surpass the iconic duo of Naruto and Sasuke.