Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Luffy’s powers continue to grow in the ongoing Elbaph Arc. It’s been over two years since One Piece entered the second arc of the Final Saga, and the situation hasn’t been worse than this. It didn’t take long for Elbaph to turn into a battlefield when the Holy Knights arrived there with the intention of making them bend to Imu’s will. The World Government has been eyeing the power of the strongest race, and they don’t plan on waiting longer now that the war is upon them. After seeing that the Holy Knights may not be able to accomplish their goals, Imu descended on the island and finally revealed his true appearance.

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The mysterious ruler of the world is even more powerful than fans imagined, which just proves the gap in power between him and Luffy. Luffy has been on a whole other level ever since he awakened his Devil Fruit in Wano. His Gear 5 comes with incredible powers, but the drawbacks make it impossible for him to defeat powerful opponents effortlessly. However, as the fight against Imu continues, Luffy taps into his mysterious powers that may hint at his true awakening or his Gear 6 form.

Luffy Might Unlock Gear 6 in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

For some time, fans believed that Gear 5 is truly the peak of his powers because of what he said in Wano during his awakening. Luffy never felt this powerful before, which is all the more reason why he called his awakening his “peak.” Luffy managed to overpower Kaido and save Wano, but that was only the beginning. The series introduced the limitations related to Gear 5, and the Egghead Island Arc made it clear that Luffy isn’t powerful enough to defeat the major villains.

Things became even worse in Elbaph when Imu effortlessly stabbed him even when he was in his Gear 5 form. This near-death situation again caused Luffy to tap into a new level of power. Luffy awakened his Gear 5 in a similar way after he was fatally injured in Wano. However, this time, instead of another awakening, Luffy revealed a new form that shifts into a more feral, monkey-like state that giants refer to as Dark Nika in motifs. The series hasn’t officially dubbed this form as Gear 6, and the true abilities of Luffy in this form are still unknown.

However, this is most likely the first step towards him unlocking the true potential of his Devil Fruit. After meeting Luffy, Imu knew that he was nowhere near the level of Joyboy, which was yet another hint that the young pirate hasn’t unlocked all his powers yet. Luffy’s Devil Fruit is as mysterious as it is whimsical. It allows him to turn imagination into reality and transform into something of a mythical being. Even so, without truly understanding his own powers, he will never be able to defeat the big shots, especially Imu.

Luffy’s New Power Up Needs to Overcome The Biggest Drawback of Gear 5

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The reason why Luffy achieving a Gear 6 is more crucial than ever is because of the drawbacks of his Gear 5 form. While combining his Devil Fruit powers with Haki, his stamina drains instantly, something the series already revealed in Dressrosa when his Gear 4 form was introduced. However, this problem became even more evident with his Gear 5, especially since whenever Luffy drains his stamina, he starts looking like an old man who can’t even lift a finger. The only way he can get back into fighting is by filling his stomach and getting his energy back, which takes time.

The battles are already intense, and it gets even more impossible for others to buy him enough time to replenish his energy. This happened to him several times in Egghead, and he keeps running into the same problem all over again. At this rate, his Gear 5 form is only good enough to defeat opponents like Rob Lucci or anyone weak enough so Luffy can deal with them in just a few blows. However, when faced against the Five Elders, Holy Knights, and even Imu, Luffy needs much more power than he realizes.

Do you think One Piece is setting up the stage for Luffy’s Gear 6? What kind of powers do you think he can unlock next? Share your thoughts in the comments below.