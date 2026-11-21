One of the major creators from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has already come back with a new series only a year after their previous work came to an end. Shonen Jump is now at its final transition of the year as some of the longer projects are coming to an end, and new manga titles are set to kick off their respective serializations. What’s been interesting for this batch in particular has been the fact that these new titles are actually from experienced creators.

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Mission: Yozakura Family originally ended its run with Shonen Jump last year after six years of serialization, and series creator Hitsuji Gondaira is already coming back to the magazine with the start of a new series. Titled Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol, Viz Media has shared the first look at Gondaira’s new series ahead of its debut with Shonen Jump this coming weekend. You can check it out below.

Mission: Yozakura Family Creator Returns With New Shonen Jump Series

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Hizuki of the Ginza Patrol will be making its debut with Shonen Jump this weekend, and the first tease for Hitsuji Gondaira’s new manga teases it as such, “As the era of the samurai comes to an end, a new type of savior rises!” The synopsis and first look at the new manga sets up a much different kind of series from Mission: Yozakura Family as it’s going a more historical setting and tone for its action. Also in comparison, it seems to be presenting one main character to follow rather than a large extended cast at the center of it all.

Hitsuji Gondaira is only one of the experienced Shonen Jump creators returning to the magazine as part of this batch with High School Family: Kokosei Kaizoku’s Ryo Nakama also coming to the magazine this past week. That series had come to take the place of Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch, and that also means Gondaira’s new series is going to slot in the place of the next major series ending with the magazine. So the big changes will be continuing with more endings and more new beginnings.

What’s Ending in Shonen Jump Next?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With the start of Gondaira’s new series this weekend, it’s also been revealed that Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is also set to end its run after six long years. This will mark the sixth major series to end with Shonen Jump this year on its own terms, and will mark the 14th title ended with the magazine this year overall when also counting all of the manga that had been cancelled shortly into their runs. Here’s a breakdown of what has ended in 2026 so far:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Alien Headbutt

Kinato’s Magic

Drawn to the Fire

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Hima-ten!

Blue Box

The Elusive Samurai

Witch Watch

There’s still likely at least one more title ending with the magazine before 2026 comes to an end, so it remains to be seen what’s next. How are you feeling about Hitsuji Gondaira’s new Shonen Jump series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.